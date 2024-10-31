Alex Rodriguez Finished World Series Broadcast With Really Awkward Moment
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series since 2020 on Wednesday night, beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in a game that saw the NL West champs battle back from an early 5-0 deficit on the road thanks to some really ugly mistakes by the Yankees.
The Dodgers had been a force all year and they continued that in the World Series, where they beat up on the Yankees and then embarrassed them in the finale.
Speaking of embarrassing moments, Alex Rodriguez had one at the end of the FOX Sports postgame show when he was seen trying to get a high-five from Kevin Burkhardt, who didn't notice it for quite some time.
Check this out:
Ouch.
