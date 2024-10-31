Dodgers Pull Off Historic Comeback Against Yankees to Win World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees, and they did so in historical fashion.
At the start of Game 5 on Wednesday night, it looked promising that the Yankees would push for a Game 6 as they took an early 5–0 lead through the first three innings. They scored three of those runs in the first inning alone thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr.
But, this early lead didn't deter the Dodgers from believing they could still clinch the series. They scored five runs in the fifth inning to tie the game because of various Yankees errors. The Yankees took the lead again in the sixth inning, but then the Dodgers brought in two more runs in the eighth because of two sacrifice flies. They ended up winning 7–6.
The Dodgers' comeback from trailing 5–0 marks the only time an MLB team has clinched the World Series after trailing by at least five runs, per OptaSTATS. This means the Dodgers' comeback on Wednesday night is the biggest in World Series history.
This was the Dodgers' eighth World Series title in franchise history. They last won in 2020.