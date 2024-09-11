Ariel Helwani On Launching 'Uncrowned' with Yahoo Sports
A few weeks ago, Yahoo Sports announced a multi-year partnership with MMA insider and 14-time MMA Journalist of the Year Ariel Helwani to launch Uncrowned, an all-new combat sports media brand. Uncrowned will produce MMA, boxing, and wrestling coverage that will be distributed across multiple platforms, including in a new combat hub on the Yahoo Sports website and app.
It's everything Helwani has ever wanted.
"I've always dreamed of being a broadcaster, I've always dreamed of this life. It's been quite the journey for me," he told Sports Illustrated. "Eventually the goal was always, for lack of a better word, have my own empire. I very much looked up to the likes of Howard Stern, Dan Patrick, Rich Eisen, Dan Le Batard, Pat McAfee, Bill Simmons. I always admired that they had their own thing, that they were able to partner with large entities, have their teams, have their crews, and do things their way."
A few months ago he and his agent began to pitch the concept in the marketplace. He compared it to Grantland, a place where the digital written word could exist with audio and video and he could execute greater editorial control than he's ever had in his career.
"There were a lot of interested suitors," Helwani said. "The one that continued to rise above it all were my new friends at Yahoo. I met [President of Yahoo Sports] Ryan Spoon when I was ESPN. I loved working with him, talking with him whenever I could. When I saw he was named the new president of Yahoo Sports a light in my head went off. When it was time to talk to them I was really impressed with not only Ryan but [head of content] Sam Farber as well. They really made me feel wanted, they really made me feel a part of their plans. They were never shying away from anything I was envisioning or talking about or wanting. So far it's been incredible and I can't wait to launch all this."
Uncrowned will feature The Ariel Helwani Show with commentary and analysis. He'll be joined by Eric Jackman, Conner Burks, Frank Lenz, and Petesy Carroll for four episodes per week and specials around major events. Carroll will also host a weekly show called The Craic with Petesy Carroll. There will be new boxing- and wrestling-centric shows to be announced in the next few months as well as written reporting from Helwani and his team of experts.
On Wednesday morning, Yahoo unveiled five big-time additions to the staff: Shaheen Al-Shatti will serve as editor-in-chief, with Ben Fowlkes, Chuck Mindenhall, Keith Idec and Cameron Hawkins joining as analysts.
"The best part is that it's not just the show crew, there's all these other people who are coming on the website," said Helwani. "They are the best in my opinion. Some of them had great situations. We've been able to create so many new jobs for people in media—in audio, video and written—in a time where people are lamenting there aren't a lot of opportunities, especially in combat. Look at what we've been able to do in the last few weeks, it's something like 15-20 new jobs, which is something that I'm incredibly proud of."
Throughout the conversation, Helwani jumped from his varying interests. His Nottingham Forest fandom. His love of the Knicks, including modeling his own game after Charles Oakley's. Even darts.
There's some of that in the way Uncrowned will operate. A little something for everyone—from diehard boxing fans to wresting enthusiasts and everything in between. Though he's in the intersection of interest for those three disciplines, he realizes everyone is not like him. But he does see some neglected markets to fill.
"In this day and age with the media—combat media in particular—some people just don't get it," Helwani said. "In particular, Ryan and Sam really got combat media. There is an underserved audience that I have been working for. They've had my back through my entire career. I know that they're out there and I know that they're rabid and loyal. I also know they're not being served. On a Monday after a fight you can't go to ESPN and see people debating. It's not like the NFL. That's where my show comes in. I'm that for three or four hours. And what a time for fighting. MMA is on fire. UFC is on fire. Boxing is on fire now. WWE, in particular, but pro wrestling in general is on fire."
Uncrowned will debut with The Ariel Helwani Show live from Las Vegas on Friday, previewing UFC 306 and the Canelo Álvarez-Edgar Berlanga fight. Uncrowned shows will tape from a new Yahoo Sports studio in New York City beginning in October.
"I feel like in my career, I've brought people on this roller coaster ride," Helwani reflected. "There have been some great moments and some tough moments but I've never been afraid of sharing everything with everyone. They've been through a lot with me. I'm talking about the fans. To get to this point through all the ups and downs where I can partner with a great outlet to where I can be an owner, to where I can help my friends.
"It's very hard to not be overly thankful and grateful and to keep saying those things because it really is the dream."