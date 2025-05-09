As ‘Around the Horn’ Nears End, Tony Reali Creates One of the Show’s Coolest Moments
1. ESPN’s Around the Horn has just two more weeks of shows left before coming to an end on May 23 after a 23-year run.
Host Tony Reali gave one die-hard fan, who wanted to say goodbye to the show, the thrill of a lifetime on Thursday in a scene that should warm even the blackest of hearts.
The fan set up shop outside of Around the Horn’s studio and held up a sign that read, “TY Tony.” Reali, who joked that the fan had to be paid, ended up leaving the show’s set and ran down (literally) to meet the fan and bring him up to the studio.
Cameras caught Reali briskly jogging to the fan and then eventually embracing him in a heartwarming TV moment.
Reali then brought the fan up to the studio to chat with him and give him the opportunity to watch the show live.
This was just a super cool thing to do by Reali. More moments like this on television would be nice. And more appreciation for fans, as Reali showed to the Around the Horn loyalist, would also be nice to see.
2. I need to give a shoutout to my X follower, @huskynation1. When I posted last week that I needed a 30 for 30 on the relationship between 73-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, Husky replied that he’d rather have Pablo Torre on the case instead of a 30 for 30.
Well, Husky deserves credit because Torre released a podcast Friday morning on all things Belichick and Hudson, with the biggest revelation being that Hudson is now reportedly banned from North Carolina’s football facility.
According to TMZ, North Carolina has refuted Torre’s report.
3. Next week is NFL schedule week. There will be a show on Thursday night to announce the full 2025 slate, but, of course, the schedule will get leaked in dribs and drabs during the day.
In fact, the NFL sent out an email Thursday to announce their own leaking schedule for select games. It looks like this:
NBC: Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
FOX: Monday, May 12
Prime Video: Monday, May 12
ESPN: Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
CBS: Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
Netflix: Wednesday, May 14
4. Merriam-Webster’s definition of “gaslighting” is as follows:
“Psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.
Gaslighting can be a very effective tool for the abuser to control an individual. It's done slowly so the victim writes off the event as a one off or oddity and doesn't realize they are being controlled and manipulated.—Melissa Spino
Gaslighting can happen in any relationship circumstance, including between friends and family members—not just in couple relationships.—Deena Bouknight
This is a classic gaslighting technique—telling victims that others are crazy and lying, and that the is the only source for "true" information. It makes victims question their reality …—Stephanie Sarkis”
Here’s why I’m giving you the definition of gaslighting.
This issue, of course, isn’t that Green is portrayed as an “angry black man.” The issue is that he’s a player who once punched his teammate in the face during practice. A dirty player. A bad guy on the court. A cheap-shot artist. We’ve all seen it for years with our own eyes.
5. For some unknown reason, TNT will have 30, yes 30, people covering the French Open when the network airs the major for the first time in a couple of weeks.
6. This week’s episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with the composer of NBC's NBA theme song, “Roundball Rock”, John Tesh.
Tesh talks about the recent announcement from NBC that “Roundball Rock” will return as the the network’s theme song for the NBA for the next 11 years, what the negotiations were like with NBC, the popularity of the song, how the song got created and landed on NBC, getting spoofed on Saturday Night Live and why people weren’t satisfied with Fox using the song on its college basketball coverage.
Tesh also discusses what it was like to host Entertainment Tonight for 10 years, becoming a reporter at CBS’s New York affiliate at just 22 years old, what it was like to date Oprah Winfrey in the ’70s and much more.
Following Tesh, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, they discuss Sal’s Mother’s Day dilemma, the NBA playoffs, another wrestler going off on Hulk Hogan and Roku airing MLB games. Jimmy also reads Apple reviews from April for SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 76th birthday to Billy Joel.
