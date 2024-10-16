Bally Sports Regional Networks Aiming to Rebrand Under New Naming Rights Agreement
After years of uncertainty surrounding the fate of the Bally Sports regional sports networks, a new company has stepped up to lend the channels its name.
Bally Sports networks will be renamed after FanDuel "as early as next week," according to a Wednesday report from Daniel Kaplan of Awful Announcing that cited a recent bankruptcy court filing from Diamond Sports Group.
Diamond Sports Group is Bally Sports's current operator; it declared bankruptcy in March of 2023.
“The debtors will designate FanDuel as its exclusive integration partner in specified sports betting and related online wagering/gaming categories across the RSN services and will provide substantial and prominent integrations to FanDuel across the RSN services,” the company's motion read per Kaplan.
Six MLB teams, four NHL teams, three NBA teams, and several college conferences and tournaments have left Diamond Sports' umbrella over the course of its bankruptcy proceedings. It has shaken the financial foundations of MLB in particular, with only Atlanta Braves games set to air on Diamond Sports' networks in 2025.