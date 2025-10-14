After Bijan Robinson’s Monster Game, ESPN Reporter Takes Issue With His Mustard
1. One of the most underrated things in all of sports media is the weekly Monday Night Football postgame interview done by reporter John Sutcliffe on ESPN Deportes.
Sutcliffe has gone viral many times over the years for certain interviews. He was the man responsible for getting Rob Gronkowski to famously say, “Yo Soy Fiesta.”
What makes Sutcliffe so great is his enthusiasm, authenticity and originality. It’s obvious that Sutcliffe doesn’t just want to do the cookie-cutter interview. There’s also some built-in curiosity with the interview because players often try to speak Spanish with Sutcliffe, which always has the potential to be humorous.
Naturally, after Bijan Robinson had 170 rushing yards along with 68 receiving yards in Atlanta’s 24–14 win against Buffalo last night, the running back was the man Sutcliffe wanted to talk to following the game.
The interview started out how you would expect, with Sutcliffe asking Robinson about his monster game. Before he wrapped up, though, Sutcliffe took the opportunity to lightheartedly criticize Robinson for his mustard. Yes, Bijan Robinson has his own mustard, named “Bijan Mustardson.”
However, Sutcliffe wasn’t overly impressed with the condiment.
“One last thing,” Sutcliffe said to Robinson. “You have your own mostaza. I tried it. Can we put a little kick? Chiptole? Jalapeño? A little more spicy.”
What made this great is that it was one of those, “I’m gonna bring this up as a joke, but I’m really being serious” moves by Sutcliffe. Robinson was so excited to get his mustard promoted, but Sutcliffe was not going to let the lack of spice go unchecked.
This was so much better than the typical “Tell us about your big game” interview. We should all appreciate John Sutcliffe more than we do.
2. It was just a 10-second sequence, but this play showed why Joe Buck is the best play-by-play guy in the NFL. IMMEDIATELY recognizes the fumble. Voice inflection is perfect as it comes up during the play. Names the defensive player who makes the recovery right away. Doesn’t over talk on the call. Simple, powerful and effective.
3. NBC has announced its NBA broadcast crews for the first two weeks of the regular season:
Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford will work together on the Rockets-Thunder season opener next Tuesday.
Noah Eagle and Grant Hill will handle the late game between the Lakers and Warriors that night.
I don’t know why NBC feels the need to use a three-person booth for its main crew, but this is what networks do for some unknown reason.
You can see NBC’s full broadcaster assignments for the first two weeks of the regular season here.
4. Here is this week’s edition of Bad Beats. You must watch until the end. What a finish.
5. I’m sure Mariners and Blue Jays fans were absolutely thrilled that Fox decided to treat the ALCS like an afterthought so they could have Joe Davis imitate John Madden in the middle of the game. When Madden did this schtick, it was after a game or during breaks in the action. Fox decided to have Davis do the bit for over a minute while pitches were being thrown. Just ridiculous.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with ESPN's Ryan Ruocco.
Ruocco talks about being the lead voice of the WNBA, the constant off-the-court attention that the WNBA receives, controversies involving the refs and the commissioner, Caitlin Clark’s impact, ratings and scheduling the Finals against NFL action.
In addition, Ruocco talks about calling fewer Yankees games but more Nets games for YES Network, being in the mix for the Yankees radio job after John Sterling retired, what he loves about calling NBA games for ESPN and much more.
Following Ruocco, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Major League Baseball playoffs, the performance of Fox play-by-play guy Eric Collins during last week’s Dolphins-Panthers game, Hulu canceling its show about North Carolina football and how Bill Belichick has tarnished his legacy, the Mark Sanchez arrest, a ridiculous betting loss, current movies and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I saw this morning that Cyndi Lauper released her first album on this date in 1983, so that gives me an excuse to remember one of the best wrestling angles of all time. The Garden just about came unglued that night.
