Bill Belichick Took Vicious Shot at Jets Ownership on ‘ManningCast’
During the Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 win over the New York Jets, plenty of flags were thrown—and some proverbial shots were fired.
Bill Belichick made his regular appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast alongside Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday night, and he wasted no time criticizing the Jets’ ownership for firing Robert Saleh just five games into the season.
“It seemed quite early to me to be making a head coaching change,” Peyton Manning said.
“Well look, that’s kind of what it’s been there at the Jets,” Belichick replied. “They’ve barely won over 30% in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner, just ready, fire, aim.”
Belichick made waves earlier for his blunt criticism of the Jets’ decision to oust Saleh on a podcast appearance before the game.
“Just seemed like a little early to pull the trigger on that one to me,” Belichick said on the Let’s Go podcast. “(Saleh) brought a strong culture to the defense and obviously not quite there yet, but a long way to go in the season seemed like a premature move.”
Belichick, who served as the Jets’ defensive coordinator for three seasons from 1997 to ‘99, seems to have no problem crushing Johnson and the Jets for what he and many in NFL media consider to be a “premature” firing.
Saleh finished his Jets’ tenure 20-36 and failed to put together a single winning season. The Jets are 2-4 after Monday’s loss to the Bills.