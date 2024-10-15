Troy Aikman Had Perfect Line About Ugly Bills-Jets Game That Was Marred By Penalties
The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets, 23-20, on Monday night to improve to 4-2 on the season but the real winners, it seems, were the fans who didn't watch the game because it was a rough one dominated by the refs and their flags.
In all, 22 penalties were called at MetLife Stadium. If it felt like the refs were popping on the screen every couple of minutes, it was because they were. The flow to the game was brutal and left lots of fans on social media wishing they had picked something else to do with their Monday night.
Troy Aikman was on the call for ESPN and he perfectly summed up the game in the final minutes, saying: "It's like a preseason game." And he was right. But this didn't fall completely on the refs because players on both teams made some really bad decisions that needed to be flagged, which Aikman also correctly pointed out.
Not great.