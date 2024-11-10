Bill Burr Played an Unruly Patriots Fan on 'Saturday Night Live'
Buffalo Wild Wings has been at the center of some pretty decent sports-related comedy for some time now, especially when it looks like whatever game is on might be headed toward overtime. The wing-fueled franchise got another pop on Saturday Night Live as host Bill Burr imagined what it might be like if the average New England Patriots fan posted up for a Sunday experience.
Okay, maybe average isn't the correct world. Perhaps aggregate Patriots fan is more fitting.
Fine. The below short is totally unfair to Patriots fans, an overwhelming majority of which are fine and decent people. It's still funny.
Helping one's self to the establishment's tap is a questionable choice. High risk, high reward proposition.
The only thing that might slightly improve Burr's characters whole approach to life is the development of Drake Maye. So the kid is under a lot of pressure.