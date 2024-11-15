SI

Bo Nix Performance Prompted an Explicit Heaping of Praise from Travis Kelce

Kelce loved facing off with Bo Nix for the first time in his career.

Josh Wilson

Kelce on the New Heights Podcast
Kelce on the New Heights Podcast / Screengrab, New Heights on YouTube
It took everything, including a buzzer-beating blocked field goal attempt, for the Kansas City Chiefs to wrestle away a win from the Denver Broncos last week. Not necessarily the game script folks had in mind when the 5-4 Broncos came into Kansas City to face the undefeated Chiefs.

While there are no victories in principle in the NFL, this was as close as it gets for a young team looking for development to hang its hat on, taking the wins when they can get them.

Bo Nix earned the unfettered praise of his head coach after the game where he threw 22-for-30, 215 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third-best completion percentage any team has tallied against a stout Chiefs defense this season.

Opposing tight end Travis Kelce thought Nix was incredible.

"Bo Nix, holy s--t, that guy was f---ing ripping it out there. Playing some good f---ing football, man," Kelce said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

Here's a video of his praise for Nix (warning: NSFW language):

While none of his stats from the game stand out as career bests, it was an obviously important, arc-defining performance from Nix in his rookie season. The Broncos play Kansas City at home in the last game of the season. As it stands now, the Broncos are in the playoff picture, but just barely. That final game could mean everything.

