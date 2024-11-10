Sean Payton Had One Word to Perfectly Describe Bo Nix's Performance vs. Chiefs
The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix came extremely close to handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday. They looked to be sealing the deal until their last-second field goal attempt was blocked by the Chiefs defense.
Despite losing 16–14 to the Chiefs, Nix and the Broncos put up a good fight against the only undefeated team in the NFL. Nix had one of his best games of his rookie season, completing 22-of-30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 115.3.
Broncos coach Sean Payton was impressed with his young quarterback even in the loss. He called Nix's performance "gutsy" in the post-game press conference. Payton also said Nix played well and was "poised" during the game.
They've come a long way since their heated sideline exchange a month ago.
The Broncos move to 5–5 with Sunday's loss. Nix now has a 62.6% completion percentage with 1,753 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. through the 10 games this season.