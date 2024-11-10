SI

Sean Payton Had One Word to Perfectly Describe Bo Nix's Performance vs. Chiefs

The Broncos narrowly lost the Chiefs on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looks to throw a pass.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looks to throw a pass. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix came extremely close to handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday. They looked to be sealing the deal until their last-second field goal attempt was blocked by the Chiefs defense.

Despite losing 16–14 to the Chiefs, Nix and the Broncos put up a good fight against the only undefeated team in the NFL. Nix had one of his best games of his rookie season, completing 22-of-30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 115.3.

Broncos coach Sean Payton was impressed with his young quarterback even in the loss. He called Nix's performance "gutsy" in the post-game press conference. Payton also said Nix played well and was "poised" during the game.

They've come a long way since their heated sideline exchange a month ago.

The Broncos move to 5–5 with Sunday's loss. Nix now has a 62.6% completion percentage with 1,753 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. through the 10 games this season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL