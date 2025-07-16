Brent Rooker Razzed ESPN’s Jeff Passan Over MLB All-Star Game Swing-Off Slight
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game came to an exhilirating end as the tie game came down to a swing-off between three hitters each from the National League and American League. Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber led the NL to the win, as he hit home runs on all three of his swings during the swing-off to earn the victory.
The ending was thrilling and a great way to cap off the game, but the primary complaint was that the swing-off did not feature all of the biggest stars of the All-Star Game. Since many of the starters of the game play a few innings and then leave the ballpark midgame to get home, the top stars were not available for the swing-off, which turned out to be an unexpected success for the game.
The participants for a potential swing-off are also submitted in the days prior to the All-Star Game, so managers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts did not plan for players like Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani to get involved in the event of the swing-off.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan called out the absence of these stars for the swing-off after the game on X.
Passan posted, "What is: Brent Rooker, Jonathan Aranda, Randy Arozarena vs. Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Stowers. What could have been: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber."
Athletics All-Star Brent Rooker, who hit two home runs in the swing-off, replied to Passan on X, tweeting, "Am I not good enough for you Jeff."
Rooker soon clarified he was merely joking. He commented, "(Guys I like Jeff I’m not actually mad I would pick Aaron, Cal and Vladdy over me too)."
Passan also got in on the joke, commenting on Rooker's reply, "Own that loser."
Though the swing-off might have been more exciting had players like Judge, Ohtani, and Cal Raleigh been available to compete, the All-Star Game still featured an ending that reinvigorated excitement for the Midsummer Classic, even with Rooker leading the charge for the AL.