SI

Kyle Schwarber Stars in Historic Swing-Off Tiebreaker to Hand NL All-Star Game Win

What an electric finish to the Midsummer Classic.

Blake Silverman

Kyle Schwarber hit three homers in the swing-off to decide the All-Star Game
Kyle Schwarber hit three homers in the swing-off to decide the All-Star Game / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta couldn't be decided in just nine innings. Instead of the typical extra innings we'd see in any other game, we got another Home Run Derby to finish off the night.

Each league got to send up three batters who each got three swings apiece. Whichever side had the most total homers would win the game. The National League came out on top of the swing-off thanks to three homers from Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. In total, the NL had four homers compared to three for the American League after the even 6-6 contest.

Here are the full results from each player who participated in the swing-off. Remember, they only had three swings to hit as many long balls as they could.

Player

Team

League

Swing-Off Home Runs

Brent Rooker

Athletics

American League

2

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins

National League

1

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners

American League

1

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies

National League

3

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays

American League

0

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

National League

N/A (swing-off decided)

The AL had a 3-1 lead before Schwarber stepped to the plate and went 3-for-3 which put the NL on top heading into the final two batters. Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda followed Schwarber with an opportunity to tie things up or give the AL the lead before the NL's final batter, Pete Alonso. Aranda hit a ball just off the top of the wall in right field for a close call, but wasn't able to go deep, which ended the thriller with the NL on top.

Schwarber was named the All-Star Game MVP for the swing-off performance. What a way to end the festivities.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB