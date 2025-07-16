Kyle Schwarber Stars in Historic Swing-Off Tiebreaker to Hand NL All-Star Game Win
The 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta couldn't be decided in just nine innings. Instead of the typical extra innings we'd see in any other game, we got another Home Run Derby to finish off the night.
Each league got to send up three batters who each got three swings apiece. Whichever side had the most total homers would win the game. The National League came out on top of the swing-off thanks to three homers from Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. In total, the NL had four homers compared to three for the American League after the even 6-6 contest.
Here are the full results from each player who participated in the swing-off. Remember, they only had three swings to hit as many long balls as they could.
Player
Team
League
Swing-Off Home Runs
Brent Rooker
Athletics
American League
2
Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins
National League
1
Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
American League
1
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
National League
3
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays
American League
0
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
National League
N/A (swing-off decided)
The AL had a 3-1 lead before Schwarber stepped to the plate and went 3-for-3 which put the NL on top heading into the final two batters. Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda followed Schwarber with an opportunity to tie things up or give the AL the lead before the NL's final batter, Pete Alonso. Aranda hit a ball just off the top of the wall in right field for a close call, but wasn't able to go deep, which ended the thriller with the NL on top.
Schwarber was named the All-Star Game MVP for the swing-off performance. What a way to end the festivities.