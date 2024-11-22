Browns Gave 'TNF' Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Heartwarming Gift to Honor Late Dog Ben
The Dawg Pound stepped up and delivered a heartwarming gift to Kirk Herbstreit in order to honor his late dog, Ben.
Prior to the Thursday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns gave Herbstreit a gift basket filled with dog treats and toys, as well as framed painting of the Thursday Night Football analyst with his late companion.
The picture had the text "Chief Happiness Officer" written across the front and depicted Herbstreit smiling ear-to-ear while petting Ben.
Ben passed away earlier in November at the age of 10 after a battle with cancer. He was frequently seen traveling across the country with Herbstreit for his football coverage, where he often laid around the analyst desk. Herbstreit often called Ben his best friend, and it's clear how beloved the pup was by football fans across the country.
Ben's younger brother, Peter, has been traveling with Herbstreit of late and made the trip out to Huntington Bank Field for the Browns-Steelers showdown in the snow on TNF.
Cleveland made sure Peter was well looked after, providing Herbstreit with an abundance of treats while paying tribute to Ben in the process. A touching gesture from the organization.