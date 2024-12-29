CBS Airs Heartwarming Tribute for the Late Greg Gumbel on 'NFL Today'
Legendary sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel died at the age of 78, his family announced on Friday. As a longtime host of NFL Today on CBS, the crew unveiled a heartwarming tribute for Gumbel on Sunday ahead of the 1 p.m. ET slate of games.
CBS put together a video of Gumbel's career highlights ranging from his start in sports broadcasting in 1973 in Chicago all the way to his role with CBS. He hosted shows on multiple networks, including CBS, NBC and ESPN, and called NFL games for decades. He was also renowned for his March Madness coverage during the NCAA tournament.
The crew consisting of James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan then all shared personal stories from getting to work with Gumbel for years. They all had positive memories to share of the late broadcaster.
Sunday mornings just won't be the same without Gumbel's iconic voice.