Legendary Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Dies at 78
Legendary sportscaster and play-by-play man Greg Gumbel has died. He was 78.
Gumbel’s family confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, per CBS News.
Gumbel was best known for his work at CBS, where he served as both a panel host and play-by-play man throughout the years. He also spent time in his career with NBC, ESPN, MSG, and WFAN radio in New York City.
Gumbel was a staple of CBS' coverage of March Madness, working as the studio host alongside a rotating cast. He was the voice of Selection Sunday, inviting teams on the bubble into the field of the NCAA tournament.
In 2024, he was absent from coverage of the tournament due to a family health issue, with Ernie Johnson stepping in to help carry some of the load.
Tributes for Gumbel poured in from across the sports media world.