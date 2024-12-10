Charles Barkley Bought Drinks for the Whole Bar After Attending College Hockey Game
Charles Barkley does not let his perch from atop the sports media get in the way of connecting with the normies, which is a major part of his appeal.
The Inside the NBA staple and proud hockey fan had the love of puck bring him to Western New York on Friday for the SUNY Fredonia-Plattsburgh State tilt in an cozy, intimate arena. He was quickly recognized and corralled into some pictures with other Blue Devlis supporters in a Bill Murray-esque real world cameo.
Clearly inspired by Sir Charles's presence, SUNY Fredonia blanked the visiting Cardinals, 2-0. From there the night meandered over to a local watering hole, which did some major business on Barkley's dime.
At one point The Round Mound of Rebound grabbed a microphone and shouted out the big win and informed other patrons that all drinks would be free while he played five songs from his playlist over the speakers.
If you're thinking hey, that's about as good of a Friday evening as one could hope to stumble into, the crowd agreed, erupting with cheers.
The Blue Devils followed up the celebrity experience with another 2-0 victory on Saturday night and if they continue their hot play, they'll have a clear turning point for the season. And have it well-documented.