Charles Barkley is Keeping His Options Open Amid 'Inside the NBA' Move to ESPN
Through a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA, the 21-time Emmy award-winning show Inside the NBA is set to air on ESPN and ABC starting in 2025-26. Unfortunately, the program—known for its foursome of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal—could be making the move without one of its biggest stars.
On a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley shared that he's still undecided on whether he'll make the jump.
"I haven't decided yet," said Chuck when asked if his contract will carry over to ESPN. "I'm listening to NBC and Amazon and want to know everything that's on the table for me before I sign in. I love those guys for ESPN and if we end up there, I'm gonna do the best I possibly can."
Barkley added, "They haven't even given us any type of schedule whatsoever. I'd be doing myself a disservice not to meet with NBC—which I have—and meet with Amazon—which I have—and the No. 1 thing I've told everybody, 'Can you please give me a damn schedule?' Because nobody knows anything, Dan. At least with TNT I always knew, 'Hey, this is our schedule.'... I wanna know how much I'm gonna be working!"
Patrick, who was with ESPN from 1989-2007, told Barkley that if ends up with the World Wide Leader, he'll be, "working a lot more than you think you're gonna be working... I know what they do."
"I wanna know what they're expecting," explained Barkley. "Are we gonna have the same schedule? Are we going to have to do ABC, ESPN, and TNT? Because TNT, i think they originally wanted to keep doing something. So I'm not gonna be doing both. I'm not gonna be doing ABC, ESPN, and TNT. That's not gonna happen."
Back in 2022, the 61-year-old reportedly signed a 10-year, $210 million contract extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports—owner of TNT—to remain as an analyst on Inside the NBA. We'll see if he ultimately breaks said contract.