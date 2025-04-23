SI

Charles Barkley Had Priceless Reaction to 'Inside the NBA’s' Porta Potty for Shaq

Andy Nesbitt

Shaq had to leave Monday's show to use the bathroom.
Shaq had to leave Monday's show to use the bathroom. / @TNT

The 2025 NBA playoffs are still not even a week old but it's clear that the Inside the NBA crew is already firing on all cylinders. For proof of that, we present a... Porta Potty?

Yes. Yes we do.

In case you missed it, Shaquille O'Neal had to make an abrupt exit during Monday's show to use the bathroom. So on Tuesday night the producers made a hilarious move by putting a Porta Potty next to his seat just in case nature called again.

Charles Barkley loved it:

Too funny.

The best studio show in sports continues to find new ways to be entertaining.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media