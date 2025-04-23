Charles Barkley Had Priceless Reaction to 'Inside the NBA’s' Porta Potty for Shaq
The 2025 NBA playoffs are still not even a week old but it's clear that the Inside the NBA crew is already firing on all cylinders. For proof of that, we present a... Porta Potty?
Yes. Yes we do.
In case you missed it, Shaquille O'Neal had to make an abrupt exit during Monday's show to use the bathroom. So on Tuesday night the producers made a hilarious move by putting a Porta Potty next to his seat just in case nature called again.
Charles Barkley loved it:
Too funny.
The best studio show in sports continues to find new ways to be entertaining.
