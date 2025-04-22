Shaquille O'Neal Just Couldn't Hold It, Exits Studio Live On-Air to Much Laughter
It was a tremendous Monday night of NBA playoff action on TNT as the Detroit Pistons broke the longest postseason losing streak in history and the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed a vintage Kawhi Leonard performance against the Denver Nuggets. Inside the NBA, as always, was there to break things down as only they can. Except Shaquille O'Neal. He was not there to break it down for a bit after the late game because of a situation that had to be dealt with immediately, regardless of being live on air or not.
Let's allow him to explain as he duckwalked out of the studio with great urgency. Actually, let's allow Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley to explain in great detail before getting back to the big night from Leonard.
Whatever was happening with O'Neal's tummy was probably terrible for his comfort, but it surely created excellent television. One can just imagine ESPN execs watching him affect a hilariously serious gait to the facilities and fist pump in their own living rooms knowing that next year this kingdom will be all theirs. Just as Smith was about to get back to basketball the control room had queued up a slow-motion replay of Shaq rising out of his seat, unable to wait for Barkley to finish talking so he could not do what he was about to do on camera.
The playoffs are just getting started and there are many late nights ahead. Who knows what these guys will do next?