Charles Barkley Doesn’t Know Why Warner Brothers Discovery Sued NBA, Says Adam Silver Won’t Lose Lawsuit
1. Charles Barkley isn’t a lawyer, but he certainly has opinions on the lawsuit that TNT’s parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery, filed against the NBA after the league rejected its matching offer for Amazon’s upcoming broadcast package.
“I don't think Adam [Silver] would leave himself open to lose a lawsuit,” Barkley said on Podcast P with Paul George. “He was a lawyer. I think he's too smart so … we have filed a lawsuit, but I think the NBA is like, ‘Yeah, it's too late, we don't care. You guys sued to get the Amazon package, but when we signed the original deal like six, eight years ago, y'all had to match NBC or ESPN,’ which is like another $500 million a year. I think our people were like, ‘we’re going to try to match the cheapest one’ and Adam's like, ‘yeah that s---‘s not going to work, y'all could match but y'all had to match the bigger number.’
“I don't think Adam is dumb enough where he would open himself up to lose that lawsuit, so I'm not even sure why we sued," Barkley added. "Hey, they want to break up with us. I don't want no woman who I gotta sue to say, ‘Hey, you got to stay with me.’ Hey, kick rocks, girl."
During the podcast with George, Barkley also addressed whether another version of Inside the NBA could be replicated.
“I don't know if anybody ever gives it a chance, to be honest with you,” said Barkley. ”ESPN, which I love, they never give anybody a chance to get any chemistry. They're all just kind of throwing stuff at the wall. Like, ‘let's put this group together’ and they'll do that for like six months to a year and then they're like, ‘it didn't work well.' You didn't give it a chance to work.”
2. As a lifelong wrestling devotee, a sports media person who remembers Deadspin’s glory days and a fan of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movies, this sounds absolutely glorious.
“Gus Van Sant–who previously directed Damon and Affleck in Good Will Hunting from the pair’s Oscar-winning script–is in talks to helm Killing Gawker. Affleck has been circling the role of Hogan, according to media reports, although casting decisions have not been finalized.”
3. I mentioned in Traina Thoughts last week that I was surprised the White Sox' losing streak was getting so little attention. I also threw out a tweet about it over the weekend.
Things seem to be picking up a little steam now, though, with Chicago dropping 21 in a row and the MLB record of 23 straight losses within sight.
If the White Sox set the record with a 24th consecutive loss, it would come Friday when they host the Cubs. In a beautiful sense of irony, the White Sox are scheduled to have a fireworks show after Friday’s game.
4. Here’s some broadcasting news regarding the Peacock-exclusive NFL game in Week 1, featuring the Packers and Eagles on Friday night from Brazil.
5. This is why Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is a radio Hall of Famer. He can turn helping his son set up a new apartment into riveting content.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with Puck sports correspondent John Ourand.
Ourand discusses the latest news regarding the NBA refusing Warner Bros. Discovery’s matching offer for Amazon’s television package and WBD subsequently filing a lawsuit against the league.
Will this ever go to trial? Why did the NBA want to move on from WBD after a 30-plus year relationship? Why did WBD let the NBA negotiate with outside companies? Ourand tackles all those questions.
In addition, Ourand handicaps the Barkley sweepstakes that will take place between Disney/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon. Or will WBD try to keep Barkley in the fold since he’s still under contract for seven more years after the 2024–25 season?
Following Ourand, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss Major League Baseball not having a national voice, ignorance when it comes to the Olympics and HBO’s Pete Rose documentary. In addition, I read SI Media With Jimmy Traina Apple reviews for the month of August.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: George used Barkley’s appearance on his podcast to show off his pretty solid Barkley impression.
