Chase Daniel Calls Dallas Cowboys 'Laughingstock of NFL'
If you've tuned into any sports television this fall then you know that things are not going well for the Dallas Cowboys. America's Team is now 3-5 and will be putting its slim playoff hopes in the hands of Cooper Rush going forward as Dak Prescott is likely headed to the IR.
Jerry Jones has already had an interesting year as ringleader of this particular soap opera, which is not yet reached the midway point of the regular season. Michael McCarthy looks destined to once again have a lot of free time in January.
All of this has been content gold for the various shows that are propelled by the pure gasoline a Cowboys segment can provide. Chase Daniel broke new ground in the space on Tuesday by going so far as to call the franchise a joke on The Facility.
"The Dallas Cowboys, in my opinion, are one of the laughingstocks of the league," Daniel said.
Daniel ticked through all the perplexing decisions the organization has made this year and said that general managers across the league have taken delight in fleecing Jones.
"It's crazy to think that this is how the Dallas Cowboys, how far they have fallen from a 12-win, a 12-win, a 12-win season. I just don't see how there's any chance Mike McCarthy is back next year."
All of these seems ... correct. In part because the Cowboys don't have to be super bad to be a laughingstock. Hovering around .500 will do it because of all the other stuff. To Daniel's last point, though, it's actually quite easy to see how McCarthy comes back next year because it is Jerry Jones's show and he alone makes the rules.