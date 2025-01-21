Chris Russo Colorfully Rants Against Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to win football games with an incredible frequency. The longtime girlfriend of their star tight end continues to show up for the big matchups and get on television. Catilin Clark continues to root for the same professional football team she's rooted for since she was a young girl. And NFL officials seem to give the two-time defending Super Bowl champions a favorable whistle.
All of this stuff adds up to one very upset Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, who yesterday blew a gasket about the celebrity cutaway shots. The legendary sports radio host was not done venting on the subject and appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday to get it all out of his system.
"I am so sick of Kansas City," he said. "If I see Caitlin Clark or Taylor Swift one more time in that freaking suite, I'm going to go throw up ... And then Mahomes is mocking the officials dancing out of bounds. That was a disgrace on Saturday afternoon.
"The NFL should be embarrassed with the amount of calls that Kansas City gets, year after year after year."
There are surely no shortage of people out there who agree with Russo on all his points. It's natural to be "Chiefed out." That's just the natural progression of a dynasty. As for the Swift-Clark element ... the human eye takes in a lot of information during a day. Seeing those two sitting there at the game for a combined 15 seconds should not induce vomiting so Russo might be smart to get that checked out.