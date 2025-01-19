Patrick Mahomes Crushed By NFL Fans for Brutal Flop in Chiefs' Win Over Texans
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the Houston Texans, 23-14, on Saturday to advance to the AFC championship game for a seventh straight year. They'll host the winner of Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills showdown next week at Arrowhead Stadium.
The win didn't come without some controversial moments, as Mahomes benefited from a questionable roughing call in the first the quarter and then drew an even more egregious one in third quarter.
The Chiefs quarterback tried to draw a third questionable call in the fourth quarter when he took an apparent dive after being pushed along the sideline. The officials, however, didn't bite on it.
Fans blasted Mahomes for trying to get another call with that ugly flop:
Mahomes ended the game completing 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown—and putting together yet another playoff win.