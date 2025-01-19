SI

Patrick Mahomes Crushed By NFL Fans for Brutal Flop in Chiefs' Win Over Texans

Many thought this was an embarrassing move by Kansas City's quarterback.

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes tried his best to get a call on this play but the refs didn't throw a flag.
Patrick Mahomes tried his best to get a call on this play but the refs didn't throw a flag. / @ESPN
In this story:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the Houston Texans, 23-14, on Saturday to advance to the AFC championship game for a seventh straight year. They'll host the winner of Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills showdown next week at Arrowhead Stadium.

The win didn't come without some controversial moments, as Mahomes benefited from a questionable roughing call in the first the quarter and then drew an even more egregious one in third quarter.

The Chiefs quarterback tried to draw a third questionable call in the fourth quarter when he took an apparent dive after being pushed along the sideline. The officials, however, didn't bite on it.

Fans blasted Mahomes for trying to get another call with that ugly flop:

Mahomes ended the game completing 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown—and putting together yet another playoff win.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL