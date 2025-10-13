Colin Cowherd Proclaims the Chiefs Are Once Again the NFL's Best Team
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time baiting pundits into proclaiming their dynasty to be on borrowed time by starting the season off with a shaky 2-3 start. Sunday night's emphatic victory over the Lions have moved them back to .500 and much, much closer to looking like the championship team they've been for years under the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid partnership.
The 30-17 win over the Lions has many believing they are, in fact, built to take another serious stab and collecting a Lombardi Trophy.
Things move fast in the NFL, so it should be no surprise that once again the Chiefs are put at the top of the mountain.
Colin Cowherd took his turn doing just that Monday afternoon.
"Everybody's worst nightmare is now official," he said. "The Kansas City Chiefs once again are the best team in professional football."
"Sorry, NFL, they did it again," Cowherd added.
After a middling offense hampered success in the first three weeks of the year, the Chiefs have averaged 32 points per contest over their last three contests.
Cohwerd lauded Kansas City for taking less-than-brand-name talent at the skill positions and maxmizing their production through the magic of Mahomes. Sunday night's thumping of the Lions was a great example of that as Hollywood Brown found the end zone twice. Throw in a defense that made the league's No. 1 offense look quite pedestrian and there's a lot to like.