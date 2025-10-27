Cris Collinsworth Just Wanted Some Answers About Replay Assist After Late Steelers TD
The Steelers tacked on a cosmetic touchdown against the Packers shortly before the two-minute warning to close the scoring in a 35-25 loss. Aaron Rodgers's toss to Roman Wilson was ruled an incomplete pass on the field but then replay assist hopped in to say that the former Michigan Wolverine had, in fact, done enough to earn a touchdown. It was one of those bang-bang plays that causes viewers at home to question everything they think they know about what is and what is not a catch.
Pittsburgh would go on to fail on its two-point conversion attempt and conduct an unsuccessful onside kick to eliminate any further drama.
Up in NBC's booth, analyst Cris Collinsworth had some questions for rules analyst Terry McAulay, who patiently tried to provide some answers.
"Replay assists versus you have to challenge ..." Collinsworth said.
"So on that play it was objectively clear and obvious without any further analysis that it was a touchdown because he got the control, two feet down, took an additional step," McAulay explained. "On the line feed we can see it was a touchdown. So replay assist, that's when they can come in and review it immediately and fix it."
"Terry, would you grant me it's hard to understand what the difference is and the blurring of the line sometimes comes down to plays," Collinsworth continued. "Is this an evolving art or do we actually have hard and fast rules here?"
"It's evolving and they've gotten better with it, being more consistent with it," McAulay responded. "One of the key things I said was 'without further analysis.' If they've got to go on and look at several different angles ... they're not going to assist. Plays like this that can be done really very quickly with just minimal analysis, that's where they're going to go and replay assist and it needs to be objective."
Collinsworth then made it clear to say that he likes replay assists and it's done a great job in assuring more things are ultimately ruled correctly, but that it may be a bit of a puzzler for viewers at home.
"I do think there's a tough line for the average fan to understand when it is you have to challenge and when it is replay assist comes into play."
This is a solid conversation to have on air. Too often analysts and play-by-play voices avoid asking questions—and that doesn't serve fans at home who may have the very same one.