Here’s a Side of Fox’s Curt Menefee Sports Fans Have Never Seen
1. I don’t know if people around the United States are aware of this, but longtime Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee who we see every Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. ET, has a job in New York for his Monday through Friday.
Menefee, who has hosted Fox NFL Sunday since 2007, is a cohost on Good Day New York, which airs locally on Fox 5 New York each morning.
For the 18 seasons we’ve seen Menefee on Fox NFL Sunday, he’s always come across as a calm, serene and jovial traffic cop for Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and others. However, earlier this week, we saw Menefee get downright feisty (and rightfully so) during a contentious interview with New York City mayor Eric Adams, who is on his way out at the end of the year.
I’m not posting the clip for any political reasons. I know everyone would flip out if a sports person dared to have an opinion on politics and people like me are supposed to stick to sports. I’m posting the clip for three reasons: One, it was fascinating to see this side of Menefee. Two, I love live TV fights. Three, it was great television.
Now I want to see this side of Menefee when he’s dealing with Bradshaw.
2. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning. This edition featuring a mailbag segment and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY.
I explain at the top of the show why the podcast was delayed by a day and why I didn’t have a main guest this week. Then we go into the “Traina Thoughts” segment with Licata.
Topics covered include the YouTube TV-ESPN carriage dispute, the passing of NFL broadcaster Bob Trumpy, the Dodgers beating the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, Sal’s recent interview with actress Sydney Sweeney and more.
Following “Traina Thoughts,” I open up the mailbag. This week, listeners had questions about Fox hiring Drew Brees to replace Mark Sanchez on its No. 3 NFL crew, the performances of Joe Davis and John Smoltz throughout the Major League Baseball postseason, in-game manager interviews, my process for writing the daily “Traina Thoughts” column, whether I hate a couple of New York sports media people, Seinfeld season rankings and slicing a bagel.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
3. As of this writing, the YouTubeTV-Disney carriage dispute rolls on despite being less than 24 hours away from another college football Saturday.
I thought this take from Puck’s Julia Alexander, via John Ourand’s newsletter, was interesting. Alexander said YouTubeTV has all the power in the standoff and that Disney should consider going dark on YouTube as well as just YouTubeTV:
- Carriage disputes have always been relatively equal playing fields in terms of the value of content on the business. With YouTube TV and YouTube at large, that’s just not the case. We’re talking about a product under Google, a $3 trillion company that posts more than $102 billion in revenue in one quarter and makes the vast majority of its advertising revenue—outside of Google Search—through YouTube, the main platform. YouTube TV is a nice component to owning the consumer journey, but they don’t necessarily need this piece of the puzzle. They could have this fight go on and on.
Disney knows that YouTube and YouTube TV are going to have more leverage because they’re making more money at the same time Disney and others are losing more money on the pay TV side. But thinking outside a traditional carriage dispute, isn’t it time for Disney to consider its approach to YouTube? How about going dark on YouTube while pulling content from YouTube TV? That’s where the legacy industry needs to get more creative. They can’t view YouTube TV as a standard carriage dispute—because it’s not.
4. I don’t know why I, as a both someone who covers sports media and someone who bets regularly, am supposed to care that ESPN ditched its partnership with Penn to partner up with DraftKings.
But this story got a lot of coverage on Thursday and my only thought is this: I know a lot of degenerate gamblers. I don’t know one person who ever used ESPN Bet. Everyone uses DraftKings and FanDuel. So it would seem to me that it was wide for ESPN to team up with DraftKings and blow off Penn.
5. This is a very, very important conversation between SiriusXM’s Katie Nolan and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo about when weddings should be held.
6. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips says going from the 2–7 Dolphins to the 6–2 Eagles earlier this week is “literally the greatest thing that’s happened to me in my whole life.”
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 68th birthday to longtime wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone. Everybody loves the old-school Ric Flair interviews, so Schiavone should get credit for always perfectly playing Flair’s straight man once The Nature Boy got rolling.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.