ESPN Bet Shutting Down As ESPN Enters Into New Gambling Agreement With DraftKings
You’re going to have to download a new betting app.
ESPN announced on Thursday morning that it had agreed to mutually part ways with PENN just two years into a 10-year deal worth $1.5 billion, putting an end to ESPN Bet.
Less than an hour after that announcement, ESPN revealed it was entering into a new partnership and named "DraftKings the exclusive Official Sportsbook and Odds Provider of ESPN."
PENN joined forces with ESPN in 2023 to launch the ESPN-branded betting app after PENN ended its previous relationship with Barstool Sports. Neither sports powerhouse could make it work, which makes you wonder how PENN's online sportsbook will fare when it is rebranded as "theScore Bet" next month. Or whether this will be worth it in the long run for DraftKings.
“DraftKings will also play a major role across ESPN’s digital platforms,” ESPN announced in a statement. “DraftKings will power the betting tab within the ESPN app and their customers will receive special promotions for ESPN Unlimited, ESPN’s newly launched direct-to-consumer product.
ESPN also stated it is "pursuing other media and marketing opportunities within this space,” which means there will be more opportunities for on-air talent to pitch branded picks.
So while Molly's Moneylines may be lost forever with Molly Qerim leaving ESPN, "Mad Dog's Dogs" and "Stephen's A-List" still have a chance.
The lasting image of ESPN Bet may turn out to be the time that Get Up removed the ESPN Bet portion of its graphics while discussing the Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier scandal on the morning the news broke. The next time something like that happens it will be brought to you by DraftKings.