The Revelation of Barstool’s Big Cat’s Sports Fandom Shouldn’t Change a Thing
1. A big story in the sports media world over the past few days has been the revelation that Barstool Sports' Big Cat grew up a Boston sports fan despite being known as a die-hard Chicago fan.
Katz addressed all of this in a blog post and explained his side of the story while offering an apology.
I must be on a different planet because I don’t understand how, if you’ve been entertained by Katz or if you’re a Pardon My Take listener, this would make you turn on him, but there has been some backlash. For example…
While being a Chicago sports fan is a big part of Katz’s persona, it’s pretty obvious who he is: an immensely successful and influential personality in the sports media world.
He’s one half of one of the biggest sports podcast of all time. He’s been an integral part of Barstool’s rise to digital dominance. I don’t understand how Katz being a Patriots fan as a kid changes any of this or makes you question who he is.
I get why people would feel duped, but that’s primarily about sports fans being a bit irrational more than anything.
Think about explaining this story to a non-sports fan. “Yeah, this guy who is immensely popular and has a massive following is a huge Chicago sports fan, but he used to be a Boston sports fan, so now people are turning on him.” It sounds deranged.
Katz’s biggest mistake, as he has said, was trying to hide this past fandom, but he did so as a means to help build a career. How can anyone argue that Katz’s move to become a Chicago die-hard hasn’t paid off?
What I found most ironic about this entire saga is that at the same time while some were questioning who Katz really is, Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was citing Katz during a press conference.
If the tradeoff is that some wacky sports fan think you’re a fraud because you switched team allegiances, but you become one of the biggest and most influential sports personalities, guess what? We’d all do it.
Some are acting like Katz committed some high crime. The guy switched team allegiances. I hate to break this news to sports fans, but that really isn’t a big deal. I know people will use the regular buzz words like “fraud,” and “phony,” etc., but it’s just so silly. Katz was a Boston sports fan. He had ties to Chicago. He became a blogger for Barstool’s Chicago website and then immersed himself in Chicago’s teams. And all this led to the career Katz has now.
Good for him.
3. Here’s some content to celebrate the career of the great Bob Uecker, who died Thursday at 90 years old.
4. Cool stuff here from LeBron James, who took a minute after the Lakers’ win against the Heat Wednesday night to take a picture with a young fan who was in awe of the superstar.
5. Steph Curry staring down a couple of Timberwolves fans while his three-pointer was still in the air is so outstanding.
6. How about some tennis with a WWE feel? Check out American Danielle Collins going full heel and taunting the booing Australian Open crowd after she beat Australian Destanee Aiava.
Collins then doubled down in her post-match interview, saying all the people booing are paying her bills. Love this!
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The second season of The Sopranos aired its first episode 25 years ago today, and the story line to set up the demise of Salvatore Bonpensiero got under way.
