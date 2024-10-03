Dan Le Batard Flips Script on Craig Carton With Aggressive Impression
FS1's Craig Carton offered a less-than-glowing assessment of the Miami Dolphins on Breakfast Ball this week, pointing out that supposed offensive wunderkind Mike McDaniel has struggled mightily without Tua Tagovailoa. It was the red-meatiest of sports talk takes and, honestly, gave people much to think about.
This morning, Dan Le Batard offered somewhat of a response to the segment by turning the tables on Carton and using the same template. Which isn't entirely surprising because The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is a fiercely Miami show and only they can say that type of stuff about their team!
What was a bit surprising was that, along the way, Le Batard referred to Carton as "maybe the most overrated broadcaster in the history of broadcasting" and referenced the 42 months Carton served in a minimum-security federal prison for fraud.
Also surprising was the fact that Le Batard did the bit twice so he could try to properly match Carton's cadence.
It's worth noting that later in the show Le Batard clarified that his critiques are more about the industry that has continued to give Carton high-profile gigs and not Carton himself but that's not the social clip that everyone is going to see.
And time is going to tell if Carton's original point about the Dolphins' season being dead in the water is accurate. At this point it certainly seems likely to be so.