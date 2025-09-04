Dan Orlovsky Names Surprising Coach-QB Duo ‘Modern Day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady'
The NFL season kicks off tonight with the Cowboys and Eagles which means there will be actual football to talk about starting tomorrow morning. As of Thursday morning Get Up had no choice but to debate whether or not Nick Sirianni really knew they would raise the Super Bowl banner ahead of the season opener.
What Sirianni knew and when reminded Dan Orlovsky of something and that was that the coach and his quarterback Jalen Hurts are the "modern day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady." If that shocks you, well, you're not alone. Mike Greenberg threw a pen when he heard it said out loud.
"Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are modern day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady," said Orlovsky. "Just total alignment. I remember Belichick and Brady constantly saying stuff and being like there's no way you actually think that or feel that way or you operate like that and it feels the same way. Jalen's just robotic and maniacal and very focused. Not out in the public like Tom was when he was playing. And Sirianni, there's no way that he doesn't know, but he says it and you're like maybe he didn't really know. The same way with coach Belichick would say stuff and we'd be like there's no way that you think that way. Their alignment and the way that they're so hyper-focused in blocking out the noise, it's very Belichick-Brady-like."
Orlovsky actually did a pretty good job explaining why he made that comparison because personality-wise, the boring Hurts and super-serious Siranni display a lack of personality that is very Brady and Belichick, but it's still quite a leap.
While Sirianni and Hurts have been to two Super Bowls and won one, most people would probably have them behind former Eagles coach Andy Reid and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes who have been to five of the last six Super Bowls and won three of them.