Danny Parkins Reportedly Joining New FS1 Morning Show
Skip Bayless' quiet departure from FS1 leaves a mid-morning hole in the schedule as NFL season approaches. The network can go in a lot of different directions and opt for some interesting combinations as it tries to enter a new post-Bayless Undisputed era and the Chicago Sun-Times's Jeff Agrest is reporting that one of those pieces will be Danny Parkins.
Danny Parkins, afternoon co-host on The Score, will leave the station after 7 1/2 years and join FS1’s new morning show in New York this fall, the Sun-Times has learned. Parkins had no comment.
There had been reports of Fox’s interest in Parkins after his strong showing while filling in for Colin Cowherd on two episodes of “The Herd” in July. On Aug. 2, Skip Bayless announced that the day’s episode of his show, “Undisputed,” was his last, opening the door for a revamped morning show.
Parkins seems to have the support of FS1's top two voices so it's not a surprise that they are adding him into the mix. He's not exactly a hot-taker so it will be interesting to see how he fits into the plan. During his time in Chicago and brief fill-in opportunities he's prove to be capable of playing point guard in addition to offering opinion so versatility may be part of the point.