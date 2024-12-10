Davante Adams Had Sad Quote on Potentially Playing With Aaron Rodgers for Last Time
The New York Jets organization has seen their fair share of failures throughout their decades-long existence, but this may be the first time they witness the break-up of a quarterback-wide receiver duo as great as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Scathing reports of the Jets ownership’s exasperation with Rodgers could see the veteran quarterback leave New York next offseason, and his longtime friend, Adams, could very well leave with him.
Amid ongoing rumors over both Jets stars’ futures with the team, Adams hopped on the Up & Adams Show to reveal his honest thoughts on what could be the last ride for the two of them.
“I mean, it'll be a sad thing for sure, but hopefully that's not the case,” Adams said. “That’s why we gotta make the most of these ones that we have here… We had a decent showing last game and I do say decent because it’s not up to our standard of greatness, but it was definitely a step in the right direction.”
“We’re inching to where we wanna be. Just finish this season out strong,” continued Adams.
Adams added that it “means a lot” to be ranked with Rodgers fourth all-time for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-wide receiver duo in NFL history. The Jets’ pair surpassed Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown with their 79th touchdown connection in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Adams, 31, is on the Jets’ books for roughly $35 million in 2025 and in 2026. Since his trade in October, the former Las Vegas Raiders wideout has remained noncommittal about his future with the Jets, telling reporters last week, “I truly don't have the answer to it right now.”
If this is truly the end of the road for Rodgers and Adams on the Jets, it was nice while it lasted. Or, it was fine. A little disappointing. You get the idea.