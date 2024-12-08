Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Make Special NFL History With TD vs. Dolphins
Despite their struggles with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodger and Davante Adams are still making history.
On Sunday, with their team trailing the Miami Dolphins 15-13, Rodgers and Adams hooked up for a three-yard touchdown pass that further cemented their status as one of the NFL's most prolific quarterback-wide receiver combinations.
It was the 79th time Rodgers and Adams had connected for a touchdown pass, moving them into fourth place all-time as a duo. The play moved them ahead of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.
Adams and Rodgers played together with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 through '21 and put up huge numbers as teammates. In October, the Jets sent a conditional second-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Adams and pair him with Rodgers.
While the 3-9 Jets haven't had much success this season, Rodgers and Adams are still making history together.