Detroit Lions Deserve Better Than Bad AI Graphic of Lions Eating Cheese
There was a time not so long ago that visiting Lambeau Field meant an automatic loss for the Detroit Lions but they have now won in three consecutive trips to the Frozen Tundra. Sunday's 24-14 victory, which was nowhere as close as the final score suggests, was yet another thorough domination on the Game of the Week stage as Dan Campbell's team moved to 7-1 on the year and hopefully quieted all the chatter about a dome team not being able to play outside in the elements.
Detroit is, at worst, the second-best team in the NFL and appears determined to have the NFC playoffs run through Ford Field. Jared Goff is playing quarterback more efficiently than anyone in history over the past six wins, the defense hasn't missed Aidan Hutchinson yet and anyone who thought last year's success was a fluke has been proven wrong.
In short, vibes are incredibly high.
With so many ways to praise this team, Fox Sports made a somewhat unusual choice in presenting the below graphic, which imagines a world where a pride of lions surrounds a large hunk of cheese and then nibbles on it together.
This isn't even meant to be a lament about the slow creep of AI and what it means for the creative arts. The point isn't that the post could have been better, as several commenters were quick to point out.
The point is just ... why?
Lions fans have to wait nearly seven decades for their team to get good and this is their reward? Come on. Let's see some pictures of some real stuff and some real people next time. Is that too much to ask?