Dianna Russini On Why Her 'Scoop City' Podcast Has Been a Hit With Women Listeners
A few weeks ago, Marketing Brew published a piece on the recent boom of sports podcasts by, for, and about women. One of those is Scoop City, the football show Dianna Russini hosts with former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel for The Athletic. According to The Athletic's vice president of advertising Lauren Funke, Scoop City "has about double the amount of women listeners than the outlet’s average for a podcast."
Russini was asked about the figure during her weekly hit with The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday morning.
"Women are listening and I think that's really cool for the sport," she said. "I think it's an untapped market and it's going to continue to grow."
LeBatard then asked if this demographic breakdown was something Russini expected.
"I just think there are more female football fans," she said. "I think women are learning the sport at a faster rate. On TikTok, Instagram, even on Reels there's tons of women just explaining football fundamentals for women that are interested. I love to look at the comments to see if there's barbarians making fun of these women introducing the sport to those that have never really gotten to learn it over the years. And it's all of these women in the comments section thanking these TikTok ladies that are out there teaching football."
When the market agrees that there's an untapped sector it's a safe bet that it's going to get tapped more aggressively. Scoop City's success story is an empirical data point for future similar projects, which should continue to multiply.
Deep down all of this makes sense–in an era of fragmentation consumers can curate the exact experience they desire—but it's still interesting to hear it laid out with raw numbers.