Why Isn't ESPN on DirecTV? Breaking Down Dispute With Disney
ESPN, Disney, ABC and streaming services have gone dark for DirecTV customers since Sunday amid a contract dispute with Walt Disney Co. The loss of availability has impacted millions and there's a genuine possibility that the situation will stretch through Week 1's Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.
Our Jimmy Traina wrote about the existing and potentially persisting trouble in his column, surmising that this carriage dispute feels different than previous ones. In terms of scope and, crucially, the time it's happening as the streaming wars ramp up, both sides really need to win.
What is the dispute?
The two parties were unable to reach an agreement at the bargaining table as their old contract expired and each is looking to improve their situation in any new accord. Without resolution there will be a continued blackout.
Which channels/services have been impacted?
- Disney Channel
- ESPN and associated networks (includes the ACC and SEC networks)
- Freeform
- FX
- FXX
- National Geographic
How many customers are impacted?
DirecTV had over 11.3 million subscribers in 2023, according to Statisca. This number has dropped in recent years but still represents a significant audience. It's also worth noting that many bars/restaurants rely on DirecTV to show live sporting events to customers.
ESPN statement
In a statement, ESPN said that "DirecTV continues to misrepresent the facts around our ongoing negotiations. Our priority is to reach a marketplace deal that serves the needs of DirecTV and their customers while also recognizing the valie of our top-quality content and the significant investment required to create and acquire it. We believe there is a path to a fair and flexible agreement that strikes this critical balance and owrks for all sides, especially the customer."
Direct TV statement
DirecTV has a different interpretation, saying: "Just hours before Disney pulled its programming from millions of DIRECTV customers, they demanded that to reach any licensing agreement or extend access to its programming, DIRECTV must agree to waive all claims that Disney’s behavior is anti-competitive."
What other options do DirecTV customers have?
DirecTV customers have to look to a different cable service in order to watch any of the channels mentioned above. YouTubeTV and Hulu+ are among the most popular alternatives, but broadly speaking affected customers have to find an alternative until the dispute is settled.
Has this happened before?
Spectrum TV lost access to Disney programming in a disputed that stretched from Aug. 31-Sept. 11 last year.