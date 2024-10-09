Fans Respond to Joe Davis’s Dodgers Bias in NLDS, Which May Be All in Their Heads
Joe Davis is calling the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The heated matchup has resulted in some interesting comments both on and off the field, but it's the way that Davis is calling the action that has some fans crying foul.
Davis, who has been the full-time voice of the Dodgers since 2017, has been accused of homerism, the same way that Bob Costas has been during the Yankees-Royals ALDS for Turner. The only difference is, fans screaming favoritism with Davis seem to be mostly grasping at straws.
For instance, here's a post showing Davis apparently forcing himself to smile through an interview with Fernando Tatis Jr. after Game 3.
And here are some reactions to the post:
"It’s ridiculous to put Joe Davis on a Dodgers series."
"Joe wanted the Dodgers to win it all again 😭 "
"I swear they don’t wanna see us shine"
"He is crying on the inside"
"That man is HURTING"
"Cope Joe"
The thing is, Davis doesn't seem uncomfortable at all during the actual interview with Tatis. It looks more like an announcer making the same faces anyone would make during a player interview.
Not to mention Davis's call of Tatis's second inning home run that broke the game open for the Padres.
That's an announcer caught up in the postseason drama who sure sounds like he's enjoying one of the best players in baseball doing something awesome. If this is how well Davis is disguising his bias, he's doing a great job faking it.