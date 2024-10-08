Bob Costas Blasted By MLB Fans Over Weird Call of Royals' Key Double Play vs. Yankees
The Royals were able to get a huge 4-2 win over the Yankees on Monday night to even their series as it shifts to Kansas City for the next two games.
The Royals did all their damage in the fourth inning, scoring all four runs against Yankees starter Carlos Rodon. They were then able to hold off the Yankees the rest of the way to secure the victory.
One of the biggest plays came in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Royals were able to end it by turning a clutch double play on a ball hit to short by Giancarlo Stanton.
Bob Costas has been working this series for TBS and his call of this big play left a lot to be desired:
Stanton has battled some injuries but it felt like that call should have been a little more fired up while commending the Royals for making it happen.
Fans were not impressed: