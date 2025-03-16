Draymond Green Blasts 'Weak' Stephen A. Smith for Critical Comments on LeBron James
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Stephen A. Smith went too far with his critical comments of LeBron James and his son Bronny.
"A lot of problems that guys have with media is ... To call something that that man did bull---- and weak ... Like those are words, where we grew up ... Like you get hands put on you ... " Green said. "The problem that people have with media is, you go on there and go 'Oh, that's weak!' Like ... Weak?
"Calling another man weak? That's just ... Not basketball. Which is actually what 'Bron was saying in the first place. Like, let's keep it basketball because calling a man weak, that's not basketball. And you're paid to talk about basketball. You call 'Bron weak for stepping to you, but you're taking shots at him as a father on TV. Behind a camera. Most would say that's weak."
Following a January 28 game in which Bronny James missed all five of his shot attempts, Smith on ESPN's First Take criticized the elder James and claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers star's son is "only in the NBA because of his dad."
The elder James, during a Lakers game earlier Mar. 6, confronted Smith on the court about his comments on his son. Smith addressed the tense interaction and said he "understood" where James was coming from. But days later during an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, Smith characterized James's confrontation of him as "weak" and "bull----."
And Green feels such comments made Smith look weak.
"Reach out to that man [James] and talk to him after somebody said something to you and you know you're wrong," Green said, suggesting that Smith should have reached out to James. "So reach out to that man and talk to him. But you didn't. You didn't reach out and talk to him. That's weak."
"That's what we call weak. Where I'm from? The guys that I was raised by? The men that had an impact on my life? That's what we call weak."