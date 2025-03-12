Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at LeBron James Again on Latest Podcast Appearance
The Lebron James and Stephen A. Smith is now in its second week. While LeBron is resting due to a groin injury he sustained against the Boston Celtics over the weekend, Smith is having no such problems getting around, and on Tuesday he appeared on the latest episode of Gil's Arena.
Smith again addressed the courtside incident with LeBron James and shared some more details about how there was some confusion about what exactly James was upset about. This time, Smith said that he thought what LeBron said was "weak" and "bullsh---" and suggested that Bronny having a "sad look on his face," on the bench was what caused LeBron to say something. He also explained why the situation didn't escalate.
"Had he said that to me then I wouldn't have been thrown off," said Smith. "I'd would have came right back at him. Yes I was. I was talking about you. You did this sh--, which I'll get to in a second. But because he didn't do that I said fine and let it go. Mind you, I just agreed to my contract. I'm courtside. That day was when it was announced. It's all over. All over everywhere. It's a nationally televised game. The cameras are rolling. And I'm like if I do anything it's gonna be a scene."
"Now we can sit up here and front all we want to and act like we don't work for somebody," Smith continued. "Dammit, I work for Walt Disney. And if I had gotten into some shit with him at courtside right there in that moment, no matter how right I would have been, it would have been wrong. And I was like, I'm not gonna do this, but once I saw the tape of him talking to Richard Jefferson Saturday night in Boston that was when I got really pissed because that was confirmation."
He also clarified that he LeBron been clear about what was bothering him, Smith would have clarified that he was criticizing him and not his son.
"Rather than come up to me at courtside, all you had to do was say yo, I need to see you after the game," Smith explained. "You didn't do that sh--. You said you f---ing with my son. No I wasn't! I was talking about you! It wasn't about your son. I know he's number 55. I know he got work to do. I believe that he got the potential and by the way, I'm rooting for him. I ain't rooting against nobody! But I was talking about your a--! You! You did this!"
So apparently this is not over. It's just too bad that LeBron and doesn't have a podcast anymore so he could respond.