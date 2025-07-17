Drew Brees to Return As Television Announcer, Call Game for Netflix
If at first you don't succeed in broadcasting, try, try again.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees was an awkward fit in his first go-around as an NBC announcer in 2021. However, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, he will return to domestic broadcasting in 2025.
According to a Thursday afternoon report from Marchand, Brees will provide color commentary in the United States for one of the two games being shown by Netflix on Christmas Day. Those games will pit the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings in a pair of divisional rivalries.
Brees, 46, retired from the NFL after 20 seasons upon the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. He then took roles with NBC on Football Night America and Notre Dame Football on NBC, neither of which were particularly well received. He remains, however, well-known and broadly popular with the public.
As was the case in 2024, CBS will produce the games, and former wide receiver Nate Burleson will reportedly return to call them. According to Marchand, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is "under heavy consideration" to do the same.