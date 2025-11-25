Elle Duncan, ESPN to Fully Part Ways Amid Her New Role at Netflix
Elle Duncan will become the new face of Netflix’s sports division, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Monday. Although it was first believed that Duncan would keep some of her ESPN duties as she makes the move to Netflix, Marchand reported on Tuesday that ESPN and Duncan are expected to fully part ways.
Duncan is a co-host of the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter show, while also leading women’s basketball coverage. It was believed she would continue her role with women’s basketball, but that doesn’t appear to be the case moving forward.
Her current contract runs through the end of 2025, so there is a chance Duncan will remain on ESPN until 2026. But, Netflix is notably hosting NFL games on Christmas, and there’s a possibility Duncan could depart from ESPN to make her Netflix debut then.
It’s unclear what Duncan’s new role fully entails, but the streaming service’s coverage won’t be a daily task for her like it is at ESPN. So far, Netflix is hosting Christmas Day NFL games, the Women’s World Cup, MLB games and some boxing bouts. There’s a chance she will work non-sporting events on the streaming service, too.