Elle Duncan, ESPN to Fully Part Ways Amid Her New Role at Netflix

Duncan is the co-host of the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” and leads women’s basketball coverage.

Madison Williams

Elle Duncan will part ways with ESPN to take on a new role at Netflix.
Elle Duncan will part ways with ESPN to take on a new role at Netflix. / Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

Elle Duncan will become the new face of Netflix’s sports division, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Monday. Although it was first believed that Duncan would keep some of her ESPN duties as she makes the move to Netflix, Marchand reported on Tuesday that ESPN and Duncan are expected to fully part ways.

Duncan is a co-host of the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter show, while also leading women’s basketball coverage. It was believed she would continue her role with women’s basketball, but that doesn’t appear to be the case moving forward.

Her current contract runs through the end of 2025, so there is a chance Duncan will remain on ESPN until 2026. But, Netflix is notably hosting NFL games on Christmas, and there’s a possibility Duncan could depart from ESPN to make her Netflix debut then.

It’s unclear what Duncan’s new role fully entails, but the streaming service’s coverage won’t be a daily task for her like it is at ESPN. So far, Netflix is hosting Christmas Day NFL games, the Women’s World Cup, MLB games and some boxing bouts. There’s a chance she will work non-sporting events on the streaming service, too.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

