Molly Qerim to Make First Media Appearance Since Split from ESPN, 'First Take'
Former First Take host Molly Qerim is set to make her first media appearance since her abrupt resignation from ESPN earlier this month.
As advertised by Dan Hurley on his Instagram page, the 41-year-old will join the UConn Huskies coach on Wednesday, October 1 for a Q&A event in Storrs, Conn. to promote his new book, Never Stop.
Qerim was born in New Haven, Conn., grew up in nerby Cheshire and earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut. She then went on to receive a Master's degree from the state's Quinnipiac University before beginning her career in journalism.
Why Did Molly Qerim Leave ESPN, First Take?
News of Qerim's departure from ESPN was broken in mid-September by Sports Business Journal's Austin Karp, who reported that she would be leaving the network "at the end of the year." Once the cat was out of the bag, however, the 41-year-old released a statement of her own and ultimately decided to "abruptly resign," according to Stephen A. Smith.
Qerim began at the World Wide Leader in 2006 and was among the main faces—alongside Smith—on First Take since 2015. While the formal reason she left is still unknown, ESPN's President of Content, Burke Magnus, told The Athletic's Richard Deitch that both sides knew a change was coming and that, "her deal ran through the end of the year."