This Is One of the Dumbest ESPN ‘Controversies’ in a While
1. I’m going to make this short and sweet because this is almost too stupid to address.
On Monday night, with about 11 minutes left in the second half, ESPN moved the Baylor-Houston men's basketball game it was airing to ESPNU because the network was set to air Luka Doncic’s first game as a Laker.
Some people who clearly don’t understand the television business were upset that Baylor-Houston got shifted to another channel.
Last week, everyone was calling the Doncic deal the biggest trade in NBA history. This week, people are mad that ESPN prioritized Doncic’s first game in L.A. over a college basketball game featuring two teams that are hardly big draws. It’s not like ESPN bumped a Duke-North Carolina game. Moving Baylor-Houston for Luka is the ultimate no-brainer.
I even saw tweets from people saying ESPN doesn’t care about college basketball. Sure, ESPN, which airs about a billion college basketball games each season, doesn’t care about the sport. Good take.
It actually would’ve been television malpractice if ESPN stayed with Baylor-Houston and didn’t show Doncic’s debut from the beginning.
3. On Monday afternoon, Fox reported that 126 million people watched the Super Bowl. That’s a record, up from the 123.5 million people who watched last year’s Super Bowl.
To pull in nearly three million more viewers for an unwatchable blowout compared to an overtime game last year makes absolutely no sense. Philadelphia is the fifth-largest television market in the United States. San Francisco, which was in last year’s Super Bowl, is the 10th-largest market. That would account for some of the increase, but I’m at a loss that it would be so much higher.
My only theory is with gambling being bigger than ever, that was the main factor. Just using myself as an example. I bet over 1.5 receptions for DeAndre Hopkins. I also bet that there would be a successful 2-point conversion. Both of those bets were won in the closing seconds of the game.
Don’t underestimate how many people still watch a blowout because they have wagers in the balance.
4. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky caused a stir on Monday when he said goodbye to colleagues on First Take. Orlovsky seemingly intended to say goodbye for the offseason, but when he added the line, “Who knows what the future will hold?” eyebrows were raised.
Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN is up in the next few months and he should be in-demand from other networks because of his versatility. Orlovsky has said in the past that he’d like to do games, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if a network wanted to add him to its studio show.
5. What a pathetic job by the Mavericks organization. During a break in Monday’s game against the Kings, fans were shown on the Jumbotron singing along to Whitney Houston’s classic, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." But even Whitney’s feel-good upbeat dance anthem couldn’t soften the blow of GM Nick Harrison trading Doncic for one Dallas fan, who quickly transitioned from the song’s lyrics into a “Fire Nico” plea.
The fan, who also had a “Fire Nico” sign, ended up getting kicked out of the game by Mavericks security. So bush league.
6. I had one thought after seeing this video of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Monday: Bobby Brown for the halftime show next season. Nothing but bangers.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today marks the 35th anniversary of the biggest boxing upset we’ve ever seen: Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson.
