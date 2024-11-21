ESPN to Cancel Long-Running Show 'Around the Horn' in Summer 2025
ESPN's long-running and highly popular debate show Around the Horn is approaching its end.
According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the NY Post, ESPN plans to cancel Around the Horn during the summer of 2025, putting an end to its 23-year run on television.
Since it made its debut in 2002, the program has aired during the 5 to 6 p.m. ET time slot along side Pardon the Interruption. Tony Reali has hosted Around the Horn since 2004, having taken over the role from Max Kellerman, who was the program's first host.
According to the report, ESPN plans to meet with the executive producer of PTI, Erik Rydholm, to discuss potential concepts to replace Around the Horn with a new show in the same time slot when it concludes next summer.
Glasspiegel and the NY Post first reported over the summer that ESPN had been considering canceling the show.
Throughout its run of more than two decades, Around the Horn has featured some of the most popular sports journalists in the business on its four-panel debate style format, including the likes of Mina Kimes, Woody Paige, J.A. Adande, Bob Ryan, Jackie MacMullan, Pablo Torre and many more.