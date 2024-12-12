ESPN's Dick Vitale Announces He Is Cancer Free During Jimmy V Week
Longtime ESPN announcer Dick Vitale shared some exciting news on Thursday, and it coincidentally came during Jim Valvano week. Dickie V announced that he is now cancer free.
The 85-year-old has been battling his third cancer bout since July 2023 when he was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. He previously shared he had melanoma and lymphoma.
Vitale shared his news on X, formerly known as Twitter, while promoting his fans to donate to the V Foundation that honors his late friend, Valvano.
"SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER !" Vitale wrote. "OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!"
Vitale's cancer, especially the most recent throat cancer, kept him away from the basketball court during the entire 2023–24 season. But, it never sounds like Vitale is ready to step away from the broadcast table for good. It wouldn't be surprising if he decides to come back to call some games in the future.