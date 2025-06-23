SI

ESPN Host Had Classy Line About ‘Inside the NBA' at End of Game 7 Broadcast

Andy Nesbitt

The "Inside the NBA" crew will be taking over the NBA Finals studio show next year on ESPN.
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first ever NBA championship on Sunday night, beating the Indiana Pacers, 103-91, at home in Game 7.

It was an emotional night for both teams and it was also likely one for the members of ESPN's studio show because next year Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the Inside the NBA team will be joining the network and taking over coverage throughout the season and big events, including the Finals.

That didn't seem to be lost on ESPN's Malika Andrews, who was spent the past few years leading ESPN's NBA shows. At the end of Sunday night's broadcast she shared a classy message for the Inside the NBA guys, saying:

"With gratitude and admiration, we welcome Inside the NBA in next season. It has been an honor to be on this stage."

Stephen A. Smith agreed, saying, "Yes, we do."

