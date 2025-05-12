ESPN Legend Chris Berman Signs Historic Contract Extension With Network
ESPN legend Chris Berman has agreed to a historic contract extension with the network through 2029 that will make him the company's first 50-year employee.
ESPN announced the new contract for Berman on Monday, which includes a role for him when the network holds the rights to the Super Bowl for the first time in February of 2027.
"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined turning 70 and still being here at our network, which long ago became an icon of sports broadcasting," Berman said in a statement. "We're closing in on our very first Super Bowl, and now I will be able to be a part of that, too."
"ESPN has been so fortunate to have Chris making us better for decades and I am delighted that will continue beyond our 50th anniversary," ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said. "And no studio broadcaster has meant more to NFL coverage than Chris and to have his presence on our first Super Bowl presentation is both apropos and significant."
Berman has hosted ESPN coverage from the Super Bowl 45 different times, but the 2027 edition will be extra special since it's the first time the network has ever held the broadcast rights.
In addition to his continued Super Bowl coverage for ESPN, Berman will lead NFL Countdown on ESPN+ and on ESPN during the league's playoffs. He will also continue to host ESPN's coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, which he has handled for the network since 1979.