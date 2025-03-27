ESPN Reportedly Moving L.A.-Based ‘SportsCenter’ Employees Back to Bristol
ESPN is ending its Los Angeles-based production of SportsCenter.
The network has had a Los Angeles SportsCenter broadcast for more than 15 years, but on Wednesday, ESPN informed employees that it was moving the show back to its Bristol, Connecticut headquarters. The positions associated with the show are moving too, and employees have the option to move to continue employment, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Along with the L.A. edition of SportsCenter, the network's soccer studio shows will also head back to Bristol, while its NBA shows, like NBA Today, will remain in California. The last SportsCenter from L.A. will air on May 16, according to Sports Business Journal. Even with the move back to Bristol, the show will continue to have a 1 a.m. ET nightly broadcast.
ESPN began broadcasting SportsCenter from L.A. on April 6, 2009 from production facilities in the then-newly build L.A. Live complex next to Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena.
It will be the end of an era for SportsCenter.